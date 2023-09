How to to find the best Labor Day sales

(ABC News) — If you aren’t planning to travel for the long holiday weekend, than you may be among those on the prowl for some Labor Day Deals. Sales are starting to pop up but some shoppers say it’s slim pickings in the search to find the perfect items, and the perfect price.

ABC’s Becky Worley breaks down the bargains you can bag now and some you may want to save for later.