Lexington teacher charged with bringing gun to elementary school

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — A Midway Elementary school teacher is in custody tonight accused of bringing a weapon on school grounds.

Lexington County deputies arrested 43-year-old Seth Smith after they say he brought a pistol to school and left it. Authorities say a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified by a district employee that before school began Friday morning a gun was located inside a classroom assigned to Smith. Authorities say Smith admitted to having the gun with him while storing boxes he brought from his home.

According to authorities, Smith told them he put the gun in a box to the side, but upon leaving school for the day forgot about the firearm and left it in the classroom overnight. Smith was taken into custody shortly after and at last check was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

Smith has also been placed on administrative leave.