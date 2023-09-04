Clemson game not visible for Spectrum customers

Clemson fans! Don't forget that the ongoing dispute between Spectrum and Disney will not allow you view the Clemson and Duke game tonight on ESPN.

Tonight’s game will be blacked out and you should make your plans to watch the contest another way if you have Spectrum.

According to the Associated Press, both the cable company and Disney said the other side rejected short-term extensions that would have kept Spectrum subscribers’ access to the networks.

No word on when the dispute will be resolved.