Police in West Columbia searching for missing man with dementia

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they are looking for Bennie Wilson, 71.

According to investigators, Wilson walked away from his home on Lown St. around 10am Monday.

Police say he is 5’5” and weighs around 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black and white striped shirt, a blue hat, and blue and white Nike shoes.

They say he is alsodiagnosed with dementia.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or through their P3 tips app.