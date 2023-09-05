Columbia Mayor declares September as ‘Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Mayor Daniel Rickenmann officially declared this September Sickle Cell Disease Awareness month.

a gathering was held this afternoon at Columbia City Hall, where Rickemann and the public honored the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation.

The World Health Organization estimates that each year more than 250,000 babies worldwide are born with Sickle Cell disease.

Sickle Cell Disease is one of 11 severe chronic diseases affecting children in South Carolina and 1 in 13 African Americans carries the sickle cell trait gene.