Kershaw Co. deputies search for missing woman

Image: Kershaw County Sheriff's office

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office is asking members of the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say has been missing since earlier this week.

According to officials, Jennifer Beverly was last seen in the early morning hours on Wednesday August 31, 2023. Authorities say she was last seen at her Rock Springs Road home which is located in Lugoff, South Carolina.

If you happen to see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling (803)425-1512.