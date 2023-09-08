What’s new at Williams-Brice Stadium this year?

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The football game experience for fans at Williams-Brice Stadium has seen a lot of changes this decade and this upcoming season will not be any different.

During the last decade, there have been many updates including a new videoboard, new LED lights and ribbon boards, a new sound system, security revisions, more access for drinkable water and cooling stations, addition of alcohol beverages and new items at concession stands and much more.

This season’s additions will be evident to all Carolina fans who have been attending games for many years.

The biggest change will be in the pre-game ceremonies on the field, including an enhanced 2001 entrance, as well as a new video/audio “hype” segment that will get fans excited prior to kickoff.

“The game environment for our fans and players during the game is among the best in the nation,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “Our team thrives on the energy from our fans during the game. These updates will make the energy even higher and the experience for fans and players better.”

Fans will also enjoy outdoor soft seating in the revamped West Main Patio, which will provide relaxing moments when needed.

Also, a new digital stadium map, located on the Gamecocks app and GamecocksOnline.com, will help fans navigate key locations inside the stadium and will include menus, water locations, restrooms and first aid stations.

Pregame activities, including tailgating, will continue to be a part of game day. These include Gamecock Walk, and live music at Gamecock Village, starting approximately 4 ½ hours prior to each home game. Rally towels will be distributed around Williams-Brice Stadium for free while supplies last.

The Gamecock Gastro Pub is also back on Friday nights of home games. Fans are encouraged to visit the Meredith Family 2001 Club from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a full-service, pub bar happy hour experience inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

Here’s a look at 2023 Gamecock GameDay from the time you jump in the car, get to the tailgate, inside the stadium and back home.

GETTING TO THE GAME …

Digital parking pass and sharing capabilities

Gamecock fans with parking in most lots can digitally manage their parking passes just like their tickets. By logging into Account Manager, fans can access their tickets on their phone and choose to go fully mobile or even share their parking pass plus their tickets with a friend if they can’t make a game this season.

Mobile app

Be sure to download or update your official South Carolina Gamecocks mobile app. The app is the best way to get the latest game day information and handle your mobile ticketing experience. It also includes a new digital map that will include ways to find the closest concessions (also menus) and amenities to where you are in the stadium.

Shuttle drop off

The popular shuttle service from Colonial Life Arena will drop off and pick up closer to the stadium like last season. The dropoff/pickup location will be near Gate 6 of the LMC Fairgrounds lot, which is closest to Assembly.

BEFORE YOU GET INTO WILLIAMS-BRICE …

Gamecock Village presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

Gamecock Village presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, located across Bluff Road, is the home of the official pregame activities. Each game will have a different game day pre-game schedule including a Food Truck Rodeo for the Furman game and a boat show presented by the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance for the Mississippi State game. You’ll not want to miss this year’s schedule of events.

The appearance of Darude, the producer of “Sandstorm”, will make an appearance in the Village prior to the Kentucky game, as will the Nissan Heisman House. Stay tuned to your weekly gameday emails to find out specific schedules for each home game.

Pep Band and spirit to lead Gamecock Walk

The pep band will march with Gamecock spirit teams and Cocky in front of the team as they make their way from Gamecock Park to the stadium.

GAME DAY EXPERIENCES …

Concession Updates

More concession points of sale will help get everyone the refreshments they want more efficiently. Fans can enjoy the West Main Beer Garden during or before the game as well. Food prices remain the same from last year. New concession concepts include Crunch-Street Tacos (West Main), Big Dippers Chicken Tenders & Fries (West Main), Mr. Seafood (East Ground), Salsarita’s Mexican Grill (East Ground), Sully’s Steamers (West Main) and grab-n-go’s in premium club areas.

Forever Garnet

Forever Garnet is a fan experience program launched by Gamecock Athletics. Forever Garnet is made up of three pillars: Forever Garnet Memories, Forever Garnet Rewards and Forever Garnet Concessions. All pillars of Forever Garnet can be accessed through the new Forever Garnet App, available on iPhone and Android or through the online portal.

Ambassadors service group

The Gamecock Ambassador Program, with more than 50 existing Gamecock fans, will help increase the level of service and spirit for fans on game day.

Still Cashless

Williams-Brice Stadium will still be a cashless venue. Reverse ATMs are located on the West Main concourse, West Upper concourse and East Ground concourse providing fans the opportunity to insert cash in exchange for a debit card to use at concession stands.

Water Monsters

Again, this year, Water Monsters will be located throughout Williams-Brice Stadium for fans wishing to fill water bottles with cool, refreshing drinking water.

Individual game and season tickets are still available and can be purchased online at gamecocksonline.com/tickets or by calling 800-4SC-FANS.