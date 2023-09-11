Spencer Rattler named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 11, 2023) – University of South Carolina senior quarterback Spencer Rattler has been named the SEC’s Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Gamecocks’ 47-21 win over Furman on Saturday night, the league office announced today.

Rattler, a 6-1, 217-pounder from Phoenix, Ariz., completed 25-of-27 passes (92.6 pct.) for 345 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth TD in the Gamecocks’ 47-21 win over Furman, the sixth-ranked team in the FCS. Rattler completed his first 15 passes in the contest and had TD passes of 36, 7 and 42 yards against the Paladins. He was at his best at the end of the first half when he led Carolina on a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive in 20 seconds with no timeouts, leaving just three seconds on the clock.

Rattler and the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-0 SEC) will travel to Athens, Ga., this week for a date with the top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC). The 3:30 pm ET SEC opener will be televised nationally on CBS with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson in the booth and Jenny Dell on the sidelines. JP Shadrick and Derek Rackley will have the national radio call on Westwood One.