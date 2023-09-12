Former Gamecock great Boston named AP Rookie of the Year

Aliyah Boston, a former Gamecock great, concluded her rookies season being named Associated Press Rookie of the Year.

Boston had a productive first season in the WNBA, positing 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds on nearly 60 percent shooting from the floor.

In the process of helping the Indiana Fever double their win total from a year ago, Boston became just the eighth player in WNBA history to receive at least three Rookie of the Month nods.

