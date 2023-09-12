Local Living: Jubilee Festival in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can join Historic Columbia for their Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture.

The festival is Saturday, September 16, 2023. It takes place from 11am-6pm at the Mann-Simons site off Richland Street.

The free outdoor festival features live music and entertainment, artist demonstrations, and vendors.

There will also be a kids zone with family-friendly activities.

For more on the festival click here https://www.historiccolumbia.org/events/2023/2023-09/jubilee-festival-black-history-and-culture