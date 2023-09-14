Alex Murdaugh appears in a Beaufort County Court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A trial date for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes case has been set for this Fall.

Murdaugh and two of his alleged co-conspirators, Cory Fleming and Russell Laffitte, were in court Thursday morning in Beaufort County.

Murdaugh has been indicted on more than 100 state grand jury charges, with an alleged loss of 8.8 million dollars.

In court, Prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Judge Clifton Newman to set a trial date for Murdaugh before the end of the year.

However, Defense Attorney Dick Harpootlian, claimed scheduling conflicts with other trials would not allow them to effectively prepare for this one and asked to put some distance between the highly publicized murder trial and the financial trial.

Judge Newman set the trial date for November 27th to specifically discuss the Gloria Satterfield estate allegations.

Newman did not yet set a trial date for Laffitte who was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for his role in the Murdaugh fraud conspiracy.