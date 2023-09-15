West Columbia PD investigates deadly crash

(Image: West Columbia Police Department logo)

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly crash police say involves multiple fatalities. According to police, the crash happened around 8 pm Friday night at the intersections of 12 Street and B Avenue just past the Gervais Street Bridge.

No word tonight on what caused the fatal wreck. Authorities are however asking anyone who is out this evening to avoid the area and find an alternate route as they continue to clear the scene and investigate a cause.

Stay with ABCV Columbia News for updates on this developing story.