Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson makes a stop in Columbia on presidential campaign trail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Over a dozen republican candidates have joined the 2024 presidential race. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson was the 3rd candidate to join. On his campaign trail, the governor made a stop in Columbia. He sat down with ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton as he shared what he believes are the toughest challenges Americans are facing and how he plans to help.

Governor Hutchinson recognizes its a crowded field of republicans running for president. He says still no one has greater experience than him in the state and federal level with being a governor for eight years and head of the DEA. He names inflation and Bidenomics as one of the biggest challenges facing Americans.

“It takes $80,000 to have a livable wage for a family of four in South Carolina but if you double the medium wage you’re only at 40 something thousand dollars. Thats where if I’m president we will have a pro growth energy policy where we are producing energy to lower the cost at the pump and we will want to make sure that we are controlling federal spending,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson was asked to weigh in on the investigations surround former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden. “Well Americans are frustrated and now you’ve got former President Trump who is under four different indictments . . you’ve got questions about constitutional eligibility and this cloud will continue into next year and the voters are going to have to vote with that kind of uncertainty. I suspect to support the nominee of the party, I always have but i’m not going to support someone who has been convicted of a felony.”

Hutchinson also addressed the issues at the southern border saying he differs from other republican candidates who have mentioned invading Mexico.

“The idea that we would invade them and start dropping bombs on cartels without coordinating with them is just unconsciously. So I have a different approach as former head of the DEA. I know what it takes to work with Mexico,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson says unlike the other presidential candidates he is spending time in South Carolina campaigning because he has a lot of respect for the state and has roots here as a graduate from Bob Jones University. He spoke about some of the issues impacting the state and his views on them, starting with abortion.

“Well I’m pro life and I do recognize the exceptions of life of the mother and rape and incest those terrible circumstances obviously the government can stay out of that decision making but beyond that lets protect life. Thats my view, as president I’ll be a pro life president,” said Governor Hutchinson.

The debate on what parts of African American history should be taught in schools is happening not only in South Carolina but across the country. Governor Hutchinson shared his thoughts on the matter. “Teach the truth. Don’t shy away from it. It’s not about guilt it’s about our history, the good and the bad has to be taught in the classroom. We want to make sure its age sensitive but young people can handle the truth.”