Governor’s office announces New Data Center investing $1 billion in SC facility

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– QTS Data Centers is making a $1 billion investment in York County. The Governor’s office announced today that it will be the company’s first South Carolina facility and will help establish a technology hub in York County.

According to state officials, data centers power the internet and the digital economy while serving as an economic anchor in the areas where they operate.

The QTS campus will be located near Hands Mill Highway and Campbell Road in York County. It will utilize carbon-free power when feasible and leverage industry-leading, water-saving technology that uses zero water for cooling its customers’ environments, say officials.

To check for future job opportunities, click here on the company’s website.

In a release provided, the Chief Executive Officer of QTS and Governor McMaster reacted to the investment with the following statements:

“QTS is pleased to announce our expansion in York County, SC with a new campus that supports growth for QTS and its partners. Our investment in York County is consistent with QTS’ strategy of securing access to infrastructure at scale in strategic markets to support accelerating demand from our hyperscale, enterprise, and government customer base. We look forward to partnering with the community along with local and state leadership, further enhancing South Carolina as a leading technology center.” -QTS Chief Executive Officer Chad Williams

“With QTS Data Centers establishing operations in York County, South Carolina continues to add to its already impressive technology industry. We celebrate their significant investment and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in York County and across the state.” –Governor Henry McMaster