Police: Caretaker stole $25K in jewelry, silverware from wheelchair bound woman

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia Police say Cynthia Burgess, 47, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, grand larceny, and obtaining property under false pretenses.

Investigators say Burgess was a caretaker for a wheelchair bound woman between August 16th and September 7th when she stole jewelry and a sterling silver flatware set.

All totaled, police say the stolen items valued $25,000.

Police say they recovered most of the stolen items at area pawn shops.