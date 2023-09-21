FDA: Ingredient in cold, flu medicine determined ineffective

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — Recently the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Panel determined a key ingredient Phenylephrine, which can be found in over the counter cold medicine is not effective.

The ingredient is used to treat nasal congestion and the decision comes in the midst of respiratory illness season.

USC College of Pharmacy Professor college of Pharmacy Professor Patricia Fable says the good news is no safety concerns were found.

The FDA has not made a decision on whether the ingredient will be banned. In the meantime, Fable says cold and flu sufferers will need to make informed decisions as to whether products that contain it are worth consuming.