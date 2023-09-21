FOR THE LOVE OF FLYING: Orangeburg airport recognizes local aviation hero

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — For more than 50 years, one South Carolina man has been flying the skies and passing down his love of airplanes.

Thursday, the Orangeburg Municipal Airport named its terminal to honor Carroll Joye.

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t think I’m worth all that,” said Joye, who also worked as manager of the aiport. “I feel excited. That’s it.”

The Bamberg native served for 22 years in the Air Force and while he may be humble, Joye has taught hundreds of other pilots their craft.

“There’s one guy I taught to fly who’s flying a 75 million dollar aircraft around the world and making a lot of money,” he said.

Joye has flown around the country and the world in his more than 50 year career. His favorite places to fly are close to home.

“Down on the lakes,” Joye said. “It’s always smooth over the lakes.”

Mr. Joye’s love of flying and airplanes is so infectious that he’s even passed it on to his grandson.

“I woke up one morning and he said ‘Wanna go flying?” I said ‘Yes sir.” I was 11 and have been flying ever since,” said Caden Joye, Carroll’s grandson.

Even when learning from the best, getting a hand of flying can be difficult.

“Landing or taking off in crosswinds is difficult,” Caden said. “Pre-flight routine can also be difficult.”

However, Caden has enjoyed many special moments with his grandfather thousands of feet above land.

“We went up one time above the clouds and it was the most miraculous view I’ve ever seen,” Caden said. “Learning and having a grandson and grandpa moment is awesome.”

As for grandpa, he is currently tinkering with an old plane that he hopes to finish working on.

“To get if flying and then fly it. That’s it,” Joye said.