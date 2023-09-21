Murdaugh attorneys accuse State of acting in “bad faith” in motion for new trial

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In a filing Thursday, Attorneys for convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh argue that the Attorney General’s response to their motion for a new trial was “in bad faith”.

The Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that a new trial could not go forward due to a “procedural defect” and that there would need to be an investigation into newly discovered evidence.

The request for a new trial was made after defense attorneys say “Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill, engaged in deliberate jury

tampering for money and publicity.”

They accuse Hill of instructing jurors to not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony and then admitting to as much in a book she and a co-author wrote following the verdict.

ABC Columbia News has reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for a comment on Thursday’s filing.

In March, Murduagh was convicted of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul at the family’s property in Colleton Co.