Access to lot at North End of Riverfront Park to temporarily close Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City officials say access to the North End parking lot at Riverfront Park will be closed beginning Monday, September 25th and continuing through Thursday, September 28th.

Officials say the closure is to protect the public while a boring rig performs geotechnical sampling near the head gates of the Columbia Canal.

The work is to assess soil and rock conditions as the city prepares to renovate the head gates next year, say officials.

Restrooms at both ends of the park will remain open during this project. Access at 312 Laurel Street will not be affected, and the entire levee trail will remain open during the entirety of the work, say officials.

The City is asking the public to respect barricades around the work zone for their safety.