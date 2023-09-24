Three teens dead and one injured after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Three teens are dead after a shooting on Sunday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says at around 2 p.m. on the 200 block of Saddletrail Road deputies responded to a shooting call. When deputies arrived they found four people with gunshot wounds.

All four victims were taken to the hospital where three of them died. The victims who died were between the ages of 16 and 17, according to investigators.

The fourth victim was treated for a gunshot wound and has been released.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.