DHEC: More than 99% of SC drinking water is safe

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Every three years the SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control says they conduct a review of the state’s ability to help local water systems provide safe drinking water to communities throughout the state.

The reviews are required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Safe Drinking Water Act.

“Clean drinking water is essential to life,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “All South Carolinians deserve access to drinking water that meets all the standards for supporting good health. I’m proud of all that DHEC’s Bureau of Water staff does to monitor drinking water across the state and provide assistance to drinking water providers to ensure the quality of water their customers receive.”

According to a DHEC spokesperson, this year’s review shows that more than 99% of water systems in the state complied with standards for safe drinking water.

Click here to read the full report.