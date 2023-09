Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Police say they are looking for a man they say was following two girls at the Lexington Co. Public Library on Augusta Rd. on September 23rd.

According to investigators, an employee saw the man watching the girls with his hand in his pants.

If you recognize the man in these surveillance images contact Detective Salisbury with the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1569 or jsalisbury@lexsc.com