Trump makes Lowcountry stop on SC trip

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WOLO) — Even with four indictments against him, former President Donald Trump continues to hit the campaign trail.

Monday afternoon, he made a stop in the Palmetto State. Speaking to a crowd at Sportsman Boats in Summerville, Trump was critical of the Biden administration.

The former president adds that he plans to improve trade relations with foreign countries if elected for a second time.

Trump additionally made a promise to close the southern border.

Also, the former president laughed off the four indictments he is facing, which amount to 91 felony charges.

Trump continues a busy week with stops in Michigan and California before a trip to Iowa on Sunday.

All of the latest polls show a large lead for Trump over the Republican field for the party’s presidential nomination.

Trump also received another endorsement from a popular figure in South Carolina, attorney general Alan Wilson, who was also present at Monday’s event.