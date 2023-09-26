Two elementary students in Lex-Rich School District Five will become published authors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Two students in Lexington-Richland School District Five got some exciting news this morning.

Fourth-grader De Andre Caughman at Seven Oaks Elementary School and third-grader Dylan Martinez Perez at Leaphart Elementary School were surprised by Superintendent Akil Ross and other faculty — as well as an online exchange with author Stan Tucker.

Tucker is the founder of “Leap for Literacy,” a program that encourages young people to tell their story and promote kindness.

According to school officials, the books that De Andre and Dylan wrote during Tucker’s multi week writing program called “Share Your Story” will be published and sold on Amazon.

De Andre’s book is called “De Andre and Stan Tucker.”

“I decided to write a book about Stan Tucker, because he was the best author I ever heard of,” says De Andre.

Dylan’s book is called “The Perfect Day at the Pool.”

“My book is about the perfect day at the pool, that the kids might know what to do when they’re at the pool,” says Dylan.

And the soon-to-be published authors say this won’t be their last books.

De Andre says if he’s not writing about sports then, “It’s going to be about my mom and my dad and my family.”

Dylan’s next book will take place a little further from home, saying it will take place in outer space.

Deandre, Dylan, and their families will travel to Atlanta next week with other chosen authors from around the country to have their books unveiled at an event hosted by Tucker.