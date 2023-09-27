Attorney: Richland School Dist. 2 reaches settlement in alleged sexual assault lawsuit

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Columbia Attorney Tyler Bailey says the family of a Ridge View High School basketball player who was allegedly sexually assaulted by several teammates prior to a game in 2020 has settled their lawsuit with Richland School Dist. 2 for $285,000.

The complaint, filed in January of ’22, alleges that the victim was sexually assaulted by teammates in the locker room prior to a game.

It also accuses the Ridge View High School boys’ athletic programs of having a history of hazing and violent abuse.

Attorney Tyler Bailey issued the following statement:

“This lawsuit was about holding schools accountable for protecting students, ensuring no child goes through what my client did and creating safer educational environments. I commend the strength of our clients and hope this lawsuit encourages schools to prioritize child safety and enact and enforce policies that protect all students in the future.

A spokesperson for Richland School District 2 says the district does not have a comment at this time.