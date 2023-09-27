DHEC confirms season’s first flu-related death in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has confirmed the state’s first flu-related death of 2023.

“Unfortunately, a person from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu, becoming our first confirmed influenza-associated death just before the official start of the season on October 1,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

Officials with DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control recommend everyone over 6 months of age get vaccinated against the flu.

Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to scdhec.gov/fluclinics to find the nearest location.