Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they are looking for a runaway teen.

Investigators say Isabella McDuffie-Roberts was last seen on the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Dr. Tuesday night.

According to deputies she was last seen wearing pink and white pajama pants.

If you know where she is call the Richland County Missing Person’s Unit at 803-576-3128 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.