2-year-old girl dies in an accidental shooting in Lugoff

(Courtesy: KCSO) 2-year-old girl dies in accidental shooting at Sherwood Forest Apts.

(Courtesy: KCSO) Accidental shooting of a 2-year-old under investigation.

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say a 2-year-old girl is dead from an accidental shooting Wednesday night.

It happened at the Sherwood Forest Apartments around 10:40 p.m.

According to deputies, the child was accidentally shot by a gun that she possibly got off a dresser.

Within minutes, multiple deputies and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol arrived and began rendering medical aid to the child and securing the scene.

The Lugoff Fire Department and Kershaw County EMS also responded to help the child but she died from her injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.