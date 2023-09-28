End of child-care stabilization threatens to close programs

(CNN) — Finding affordable child-care remains a big issue for many American families and it appears the problem may get even worse.

The end of the childcare stabilization grant program is just two days away.

That means more than 70 thousand childcare programs might also come to a close according to analysis by the Century Foundation.

The organization says about 3 point 2 million children would be kicked out of daycare, when the program ends.

The historic federal program was part of the $1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021.