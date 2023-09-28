Frequent fliers scream foul over changes to Delta’s loyalty program, lounge access

(CNN) — Delta Airlines has heard the outcry over the changes to its loyalty program and lounge access policy.

CEO, Ed Bastian says the company will be modifying the overhaul. Earlier this month, Delta put new limits to Sky Club access for some American Express cardholders.

It also changed how the airline awards elite status for frequent fliers. Delta had said it was trying to serve all loyalty tiers at the level that is expected. Bastian admitted the company probably went too far with its changes to the SkyMiles Program.