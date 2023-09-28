Sumter Co. Deputies search for missing woman

Rob Dew,

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter Co. Deputies say they are searching for a woman that hasn’t been in nearly six months.

Investigators say Melinda Carbonaro was last seen on the 4700 block of Broad St. on March 31st.

According to deputies she has several tattoos including the letter “A” with a small heart on her neck and the name “Jason” on her wrist.

If you know where she is call 911 or Investigator Osborne at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803)
436-2000

