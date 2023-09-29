Columbia Urban League calls for action after teen shootings, encourages use of its resources and programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After recent youth-related shootings in the Columbia area, the Columbia Urban League is calling for action from parents and young people in the community.

Members of the Columbia Urban League on North Main Street want parents and community members to know that they can take advantage of the resources that the organization offers including multiple programs aimed at helping young people from kindergarten through college.

President of the Columbia Urban League, James McLawhorn, Jr. says tackling the issue of illegal firearms does not cancel efforts to be more engaged with young people.

“We have hope in the wrong place for so many of our young people. We’ve got to take hope away from some of the negative things in the streets, and bring hope back into our community,” says McLawhorn.

According to league representatives, five different programs are in place with many of them offering mentorships, internships, and support programs for the youth’s parents.

“We’re just here really to let the community know that we must keep hope alive, and hope means that we’re going to make investments in our young people. And that we’re not going to be paralyzed by recent incidents. That we’re gonna be motivated and encouraged — and we’re gonna fight harder,” says McLawhorn.

Regina Williams says her daughter took part in “Project Ready,” an initiative that prepares students for a career.

“Not only was she a part of project ready, she was a child of theirs. They became a part of my village,” says Williams.

Other initiatives include “Saving Our Sons,” an intervention program for first time offenders and a youth academy through the Columbia Fire Department that teaches young people not only how to be a firefighter but life and work skills.

Dr. Charnice Starks-Ray says her son took part in the “Science Technology Enrichment Program,” or STEP. She has advice for other parents out there looking for help with their children.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help, and don’t be afraid to find the right resources for your child. There is someone out there who is willing and wanting to help your child. But as a parent, we have to do our work as well. So when we get up in the morning and meditate, pray, whatever it is, begin doing the work to help your child and finding the right resources to support them and their needs,” says Starks-Ray.