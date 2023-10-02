Gamecocks and Gators to square off at 3:30 pm on Oct. 14

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 2, 2023) – It’s Homecoming week when the South Carolina Gamecocks host the Florida Gators on Saturday, October 14. The SEC Eastern Division matchup from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia will kick off at 3:30 pm and will be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced today.

The South Carolina Athletics Ticket Office has announced that the game, which will take place while the South Carolina State Fair is running adjacent to the stadium, has been sold out.

The 2023 Class of the USC Association of Lettermen’s Hall of Fame will be recognized on the field at halftime of the game. The eight inductees include Allison Brennan (swimming & diving), Ernest Dye (football), Eric Ecker (men’s golf), Shaunzinski Gortman (women’s basketball), Wallie Jones (baseball), Chris Mayotte (men’s tennis), Kim Pietro (softball) and Demetria Washington (women’s track & field). Tickets for the Oct. 12 induction ceremony are on sale now.

Florida leads the all-time series by a 30-10-3 margin, including a 12-8-1 advantage when the game has been played in Columbia. The Gators posted a 38-6 win in the Swamp last year, but the Gamecocks rolled to a 40-17 victory in 2021, the last time the game was played in Columbia.

The Florida game is the third sellout in as many home games for South Carolina this season. Carolina sold out six of its seven home games during the 2022 season and, including the Florida game, has announced a sellout in 10 of its last 11 home games. Seating capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium is listed at 77,559.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) will enjoy a bye week this week while Florida (3-2, 1-1) hosts Vanderbilt (2-4, 0-2 SEC) on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Gainesville.

Here is the entire slate of SEC games for Saturday, October 14:

Georgia at Vanderbilt 12:00 ET CBS

Arkansas at Alabama 12:00 ET ESPN

Texas A&M at Tennessee 3:30 ET CBS

Florida at South Carolina 3:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Missouri at Kentucky OR Auburn at LSU* 7:00 ET ESPN

Missouri at Kentucky OR Auburn at LSU* 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK