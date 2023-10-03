Spencer Rattler named one of 25 candidates for the Unitas Golden Arm Award

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 3, 2023) – University of South Carolina senior quarterback Spencer Rattler remains on the pared-down watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award presented by A.O. Smith, it was announced today. The original 2023 Watch List has been cut to the nation’s Top 25 quarterbacks.

Rattler, a 6-1, 217-pounder from Phoenix, Ariz., has completed 119-of-163 passes (73 pct.) for 1,411 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions through five games. He ranks 20th in the nation with 282.2 passing yards per game and is 13th in completion percentage.

The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2023 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., as well as other notable attendees at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Thursday, December 7, 2023.