Deputies searching for missing man with medical issues

Newberry Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Newberry Co. are looking for Cody Blake.

Investigators say the 45 yr. old has medical issues which require attention.

According to deputies, he was last seen behind his home on New Hope Rd. near Leitzey Rd.

Deputies say he was wearing dark colored shorts, olive green t-shirt, and tennis shoes. Blake is 5’5″ tall, 180 pounds, brown hair, and wears glasses and has a handprint tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Blake please call 911.