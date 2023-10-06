Federal prosecutors reject handling Alex Murdaugh’s remaining assets amidst ongoing fraud cases

By Anne Emerson

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV)–Right now the state is in charge of doling out what’s left of Alex Murdaugh’s money.

But after Murdaugh pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges last month, his defense attorneys filed a motion to put that money into federal hands.

However, in an interesting twist, he feds came back on Wednesday and said “not so fast.”

Even though the United State Attorney General has the authority to seize Murdaugh’s assets- that is not what the federal prosecutors advise.

They’ve asked the court to keep Murdaugh’s money with the state, at least for right now.

So how much does Murdaugh have left?

According to the latest federal court filing, about $1.7 million.

But that doesn’t come close to the $9 million in restitution a federal judge has already ordered Murdaugh to pay back to his victims, or the number of other state fraud cases against Murdaugh that have not even gone to court yet.’