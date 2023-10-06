Lexington searches for man accused of attempted Armed Robbery

Image: Lexington Police Department

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Town of Lexington is hoping you can help them locate a man suspected in an attempted Armed Robbery officials say took place Friday afternoon.

Lexington Police say just before 1 p.m. officers were called to the Walmart in the 5000 block of Sunset Boulevard to investigate an armed robbery. Police say once at the store they conducted interviews with eyewitnesses. Police were told, the suspect walked up to a woman who was sitting inside her car and pointing a gun at her while demanding money before she drove off.

Police say the suspect they are searching for in relation to the alleged incident is described as a white male in his 50’s with a light colored “scruffy” beard. Police say they were able to capture the man on video get into a white Nissan sedan with a silver license plate on the front bumper that had a USC Gamecock emblem on it.

Image: Lexington Police Department

If you recognize the man pictured above or have any information that may be able to help police in their ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact Detective Salisbury by calling (803) 359-6260 or by emailing jsalisbury@lexsc.com. You can also call your tips in to Crimestoppers by calling 1888-CRIME-SC.