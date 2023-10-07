Mayor’s annual ‘Walk Against Domestic Violence’ Saturday

Image: City of Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 2023 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207.

City officials say October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the 17th year, participants are asked to show their support by joining the city walk to bring awareness of the abuse and violence that is occurring in our community.

The event will kick off with an opening ceremony and a ‘Purple Rally’ beginning at 9 am, while the actual walk gets underway at 10am.

If you or someone you know is the victim of Domestic Violence looking for assistance, they can reach out for help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline Call 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224.