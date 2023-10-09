Aliyah Boston primed for broadcasting debut with NBC

On Monday, NBC Sports announced that former Gamecock great Aliyah Boston is set cross over into the world of broadcasting covering Big Ten Women’s basketball.

Boston will share the set as a studio analyst with Meghan McKeown while Carolyn Manni serves as the host.

After posting 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in her rookie season in the WNBA, Boston captured this year’s Rookie of the Year honor. Efficiency was the name of the game for Boston who shot a league-high 57.8% from the floor with the Fever.

Boston joined fellow Gamecock standout A’ja Wilson (2018) as just the fifth player to ever secure WNBA Rookie of the Year unanimously.

In her first season with the Indian Fever, the forward also became the sixth rookie in the league to start an All-Star game and the first since 2014.