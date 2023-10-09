Clemson, Miami set for primetime battle on Oct. 21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 21.
Saturday, Oct. 21
- Boston College at Georgia Tech, Noon ET on ACC Network
- Pitt at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Virginia at North Carolina, 6:30 p.m. ET on The CW Network
- Duke at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 10/14
- Clemson at Miami, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network – time and network designation after the games of 10/14
ACC Notes
- The ACC has three undefeated teams in Florida State (5-0), Louisville (6-0), and North Carolina (5-0) – tied for the most among any FBS conference. Three of the 13 undefeated teams in the FBS are in the ACC.
- The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936).
- With another game announced for ABC for Week 8 (Oct. 21), the ACC will have six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” – the most of any FBS conference – as well as 25 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first eight weeks of the season.
- To date, 18 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 26 games.
- Of the 18 full national ABC telecasts, 12 different league programs will be featured.
- ACC football led the Power 5 in windows and average viewership on ABC through the first four weeks of the season.
- In Week 1 of the 2023 season, the ACC captivated the national audience, averaging 5.1 million viewers – more than double all other conferences in the highest average per game viewership for the week.
- Overall, the ACC was part of three of the top seven most-watched games for Week 1.
- Through Week 2, the ACC had three home broadcasts with 4M+ viewers – no other conference had more than one.
- Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants.