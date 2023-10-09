KERSHAW CO., SC (WOLO) – The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified a teenager and a woman killed in a vehicle crash on I-20 West Saturday.

Coroner David West identified the victims as Mya Williams, 13 & Wanda Reddick, 48 from the Bishopville area.

According to investigators, at approximately 10:08 p.m., Reddick and Williams were in a 2003 Chevy Tahoe near mile marker 94, when a 2003 Honda Accord lost control and hit their vehicle on the driver’s side.

The Coroner’s Office said Mya and Wanda were both ejected from their vehicle. Mya was pronounced dead on the scene while Reddick was transported to Prisma Health Richland where she was

pronounced dead.

Coroner West says although there’s no word on the others that were in the vehicle, they were all taken to Prisma Health Richland in Columbia and it appears that no one had on

seatbelts.

Troopers say the Honda Accord driver was not hurt.

Highway Patrol is investigating.