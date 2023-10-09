Five Points set to host 2nd annual “Paint the Town Garnet and Black Block Party”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — In just a few days, thousands of University of South Carolina alumni will descend on the city of Columbia for Homecoming Weekend.

Whether you graduated last year or 50 years ago, the Five Points Association says this Friday’s “Paint the Town Garnet and Black Block Party” is a great way to kick off your weekend.

Heather McDonald, Executive Director of the Five Points Association, says with Homecoming Weekend not coinciding with Halloween weekend this year, they expect an even larger turnout than last year.

“We’re just really looking forward to welcoming a lot more folks down here. It’s very family friendly, so it’s an opportunity for all alumni to come together and celebrate what is USC and Homecoming Weekend,” says McDonald.

The 2nd annual block party will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 pm this Friday, October 13th, and will feature live music by local rock group “The Ramblers.”

“As an alumni, I’m so excited to host it and welcome people back into our community, and look forward to just an incredible event as people come back to this iconic neighborhood known as Five Points,” says Columbia’s Mayor Daniel Rickenmann.

Cocky and members of Gamecock Cheer and Dance will also be in Five Points to celebrate.

Caroline Salisbury, President of USC Homecoming, says many of the stores in Five Points will remain open to host sidewalk sales and specials.

“It’s kind of an opportunity for businesses that may not be showcased during the evening time to stay open and represent themselves to students and alumni and community members,” Salisbury says.

Officials say the event is free and tickets are not required.

“Homecoming week for us is one of the most exciting weeks of the year. Where we have the opportunity to welcome back thousands of our alumni from all over the world, to come back and celebrate what is so special about the University of South Carolina,” says Tiffany Foxworth, CEO of the USC Alumni Association.

Ray Tanner, USC Athletics Director, encourages everyone to join in on the fun Friday night before heading to the game on Saturday.

“What a real celebration, in a great city, at a great university in a great spot here in five points so we’re excited, I know a lot of people will come together, we’ll have a fun time,” Tanner says.