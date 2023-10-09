Mayor’s Cup game time set for 3:00 pm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (October 9, 2023) – The battle for the Mayor’s Cup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers will take place in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday, Oct. 21. Game time has been set for 3:30 pm at Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium and the contest will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Tigers have won each of the last four meetings to take an 8-5 lead in the all-time series between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals that call Columbia home. Mizzou won last season’s contest at Williams-Brice Stadium by a 23-10 margin. The Gamecocks last win came in 2018 by a 37-35 score. South Carolina has won twice in five road meetings with the Tigers, with their last victory coming by a 31-13 score in 2017.

South Carolina (2-3, 1-2 SEC) will host Florida (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at 3:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 14, while Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) travels to No. 24/23 Kentucky (5-1, 2-1 SEC) later that same evening.

Here is the entire SEC television slate for games of Saturday, Oct. 21:

Mississippi State at Arkansas 12:00 ET ESPN

Tennessee at Alabama 3:30 ET CBS

South Carolina at Missouri 3:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Ole Miss at Auburn 7:00 ET ESPN

Army at LSU 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK