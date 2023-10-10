Person killed in Darlington County school campus shooting

FILE

Police responded to a shooting at the Darlington-Lee Adult Education campus on Tuesday, according to the Darlington County School District.

Responding officers said a male subject was found and taken to the Mcleod Medical Center in Florence.

The Darlington Co. Coroner confirms one person was killed in the shooting.

The district said all buildings and schools were placed in a secure status by police. No one is allowed to enter or leave the building until the lockdown is lifted.

The district said, “All DCSD buildings in the Darlington area will remain in a secure status until law enforcement gives us an all clear.”

Police are on the scene investigating the incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has also been contacted for assistance.

This information comes after a large police presence was reported in the area of Chestnut Street. Neighbors said police were coming from all directions.

A couple of community members said they heard what sounded like gunshots followed by sirens.