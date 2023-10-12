Officers across state attend SC Police Accreditation Coalition’s Fall Training Conference

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- This month some officers from across the state attended the South Carolina Police Accreditation Coalition’s Fall Training Conference.

Organizers say the event provides an opportunity for law enforcement agencies to network with their peers.

Plus, they can take advantage of lessons learned from other state and national agencies.

We spoke with John Tucker, president of the SC Police Accreditation Coalition, about the event.

Some of the speakers at the event included producers of the television series On-Patrol Live.