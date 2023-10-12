Teacher Job Fair set for Richland District One

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is looking for teachers.

The District is hosting a Fall Teacher Job Fair Saturday, November 11 from 10am-Noon.

The job fair will take place at St. Andrews Middle School.

Click here to register https://www.applitrack.com/richlandone/onlineapp/default.aspx?Category=JOB+FAIR%2fINTERVIEW+DAY

According to the District, “Richland One is committed to not only hiring the best and brightest teachers, but also retaining the innovative, knowledgeable teachers that we currently have in our district. If teachers desire a supportive, collaborative work environment, join the

Richland One team!” said Dr. Felicia Richardson, Richland One’s coordinator of recruitment and retention.

For more information click here https://www.richlandone.org/Page/13619