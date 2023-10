Sumter needs help locating a ‘Person of Interest’

Sumter, SC (WOLO) —Sumter County Deputies are searching for a person of interest in a death investigation.

According to deputies, Aaron Thompson is a ‘Person of Interest’ in the death investigation of Diequan Underwood.

Thompson may be in the Columbia area.

If know where he is call crimestoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC.