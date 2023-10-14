South Carolina State Fair underway this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to hit the Midway? From fair food to attractions, there is a lot happening at the South Carolina State Fair.

If you are headed to the State Fair this weekend here are some important things to know:

Saturday

Admission: 10am – 9pm

Rides: 11am – 12am

Sunday

Admission: 12pm – 9pm

Rides: 12pm – 11pm

For attractions, ticket information and more, click here https://www.scstatefair.org/

Reminder, the South Carolina State Fair has a mandatory clear bag policy.