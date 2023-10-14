Wolves run over Catawba for homecoming win

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College Football team relied on their ground attack running for 372 yards in a 38-31 victory over Catawba Saturday at Setzler Field.

Sophomore running backs, Dwayne Wright and Trakell Murray combined for 238 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns combined. Wright had 128 yards on the ground for two touchdowns and three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. Murray had 14 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Jy Tolen had 184 total yards on the evening and a touchdown on the ground. Senior linebacker AJ Valentine and defensive tackle Devante Gambrell led the Wolves defense with six tackles.

The Wolves scored on the opening drive, as Tolen hit Wright on a checkdown, and Wright ran it in from 27 yards out to make it 7-0. The Indians would strike back next possession to tie it at 7. The Wolves would march down the field the ensuing drive to take a 14-7 lead on a Tolen scramble from 18 yards out.

Later in the second quarter, the Wolves held Catawba to a field goal to make it 14-10. The Wolves would take a 17-10 lead into the half after a Lawson Reel 35-yard field goal.

The Indians would score two straight touchdowns to take their lone lead of the game at 24-17 with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Wright would add his second touchdown of the day before the end of the third quarter with a three-yard run to tie it at 24.

In the fourth quarter, the Wolves would score two consecutive touchdowns from their running back duo of Murray and Wright to take a 38-24 lead. Catawba would score with five seconds left to cut it to 38-31. The Indians onside kick would go out of bounds and the Wolves would take a knee to finish off a 38-31 victory.

The Wolves (4-3, 3-2 SAC) will be back in Setzler Field next Saturday as they will host nationally ranked Lenoir-Rhyne for a battle for the bishop’s trophy starting at 4:00 p.m.