5th Annual Biscuits and Bluegrass benefit aims to end senior hunger

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can take part in a special event aimed to end senior hunger in the Palmetto State!

Senior Resources’ 5th Annual Biscuits and Bluegrass benefit starts Saturday, October 28 from 10 – 2 p.m. at the Hunter Gatherer Brewery on 1402 Jim Hamilton Boulevard.

Curtis spoke with Becky Morrison, Senior Resources’ Director of Development & Danielle Floyd, Senior Resources’ Development Coordinator about how the benefit will help their ongoing efforts to reduce hunger and isolation faced by our senior community in Richland County.

You and the family can enjoy a biscuit brunch catered by Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits, craft beer and mimosas by Hunter-Gatherer Brewery, live music by The Water Kickers and ZZ Jones and a kids corner with plenty of activities for the little ones.

For tickets, visit Senior Resources’ website.

You can also call (803) 252-7734 for more information on tickets and for volunteering at the event.